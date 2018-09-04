Jensen Arnold from SYTYCD: Age, bio and how she got engaged skydiving!

Jensen Arnold is one of the frontrunners on season 15 of So You Think You Can Dance. But there’s so much more to Jensen than what fans are seeing on So You Think You Can Dance. She’s proven herself to be a feisty dancer, who knows her profession. She loves to dance so much that she appeared on So You Think You Can Dance in 2017, but was cut before the live auditions took place.

Jensen has danced since she was just a few years old and this 20-year-old grew up around the art of dance. According to Famous Birthdays, her sisters Lindsay and Rylee are also dancers. Plus, she has one big supporter who has been there throughout it all. Her boyfriend, Topher Hill, proposed to her in August of this year as the two had gone skydiving.

It’s no wonder that Jensen Arnold is loved on the show. On Instagram, she gives shoutouts to her dance partners and she’s written that it’s the best feeling to be on the stage, doing what she loves, and performing for her fans.

But her Instagram is also packed with photos from her personal life, including photos with Topher. A few weeks ago, she shared a photo from their skydiving trip, revealing he had proposed to her during their trip.

But she also has plenty of other things happening, including Instagram sponsorships, and contests for her followers. Plus, she also likes to do yoga, hang out with friends, and do things not related to dance.

