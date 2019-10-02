Jenny gets more answers from Sumit’s friend on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Jenny and Sumit’s situation in India has everyone, including 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers in shock. Now, everybody wants answers but not more than Jenny, who claims not to have known that Sumit was married before her moving abroad to be with him.

On the next episode of The Other Way, Jenny will be getting some answers at least. When she sits down with Sumit’s friend, she can’t help but ask why he didn’t tell her about Sumit’s wife.

It turns out that he knew about the marriage but agreed to keep Sumit’s secret because he told his friends that he planned to leave his wife.

Jenny admitted that if she knew Sumit was married before moving to India, she never would have come.

But that won’t help Sumit with the legal trouble he’s been facing, and his friend helps to explain that as well.

It turns out that Sumit could be facing jail time for his infidelity. In the U.S., there’s no such as arranged marriages, and while infidelity is frowned upon, it’s not illegal, so Jenny has a hard time understanding.

“Why is it you have to go to jail because you don’t want to be in your marriage?” Jenny asked. “Why would they put you in jail for that?”

“That’s just the way it is,” Sumit’s friend said before explaining what could happen next. He told Jenny that if Sumit’s father-in-law filed a case with the police, it could end with Sumit going to jail.

At this point, Sumit has some hard decisions to make. His father-in-law could choose not to file a case against him if Sumit goes back to his wife and stays away from Jenny. But Sumit has already said that he would rather go to jail than continue in his marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.