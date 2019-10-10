Home > Smallscreen

Jennifer Williams had a lot to say about last night’s Basketball Wives reunion

10th October 2019 2:33 PM ET
Jennifer Williams at the Season 8 reunion
Jennifer Williams had a lot to tweet about when it came to last night’s episode of the Basketball Wives reunion. Pic credit: VH1

Last night, the first part of the Basketball Wives Reunion aired on VH1. During the show, Jennifer Williams got a lot of her feelings out via Twitter, directed at her frienemy Evelyn Lozada.

Jennifer started by saying, “Funny how I get accused of playing the victim & being lawyered up but you go out & retain my lawyer of 10 years to file a frivolous case…”

The assumption is that she is talking about Evelyn filing a lawsuit against her costar OG Chijindu earlier this week.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Corey Boddie. Boddie represented Jennifer in a previous lawsuit against Nia Crooks, Evelyn’s former assistant, after an assault on the show back in 2012.

Jennifer then went on to say, “If I don’t rock with you, I’m not even using your nail person or anybody associated with you…”

Then she discussed the part of the show where OG was asked to film from a different stage because some ladies from the cast felt she was too “aggressive” to share the stage with them.

Jennifer said, “The 2 stage thing is ridiculous for an ensemble cast of women.. People work with people they don’t like every day! #GrowUp.”

Jennifer then spoke on how she stays lawyered up, just in case someone had something to say. She wrote, “And for the record, I have always owned how I stay lawyered up. Too old to be fighting. I guess I be should flattered tho..”

She went on to say how someone in the cast hated her pink outfit, thanking a fan for saying that Jennifer deserves the best-dressed award.

Lastly, someone stated that Jennifer should ditch the Basketball Wives show altogether, and head over to the Real Housewives franchise. Jennifer responded, “I love the ladies on RHOA.”

I guess it’s safe to say that there’s no love lost between Jennifer and her castmates.

Part 2 of the reunion airs Wednesday, October 16, at 8/7c on VH1.

Starla Tobias

