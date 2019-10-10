Jennifer Williams had a lot to say about last night’s Basketball Wives reunion

Last night, the first part of the Basketball Wives Reunion aired on VH1. During the show, Jennifer Williams got a lot of her feelings out via Twitter, directed at her frienemy Evelyn Lozada.

Jennifer started by saying, “Funny how I get accused of playing the victim & being lawyered up but you go out & retain my lawyer of 10 years to file a frivolous case…”

Funny how I get accused of playing the victim & being lawyered up but you go out & retain my lawyer of 10 years to file a frivolous case… 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) October 10, 2019

The assumption is that she is talking about Evelyn filing a lawsuit against her costar OG Chijindu earlier this week.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Corey Boddie. Boddie represented Jennifer in a previous lawsuit against Nia Crooks, Evelyn’s former assistant, after an assault on the show back in 2012.

Jennifer then went on to say, “If I don’t rock with you, I’m not even using your nail person or anybody associated with you…”

If I don’t rock with you, I’m not even using your nail person or anybody associated with you… — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) October 10, 2019

Then she discussed the part of the show where OG was asked to film from a different stage because some ladies from the cast felt she was too “aggressive” to share the stage with them.

Jennifer said, “The 2 stage thing is ridiculous for an ensemble cast of women.. People work with people they don’t like every day! #GrowUp.”

The 2 stage thing is ridiculous for an ensemble cast of women.. People work with people they don’t like every day! #GrowUp — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) October 10, 2019

Jennifer then spoke on how she stays lawyered up, just in case someone had something to say. She wrote, “And for the record, I have always owned how I stay lawyered up. Too old to be fighting. I guess I be should flattered tho..”

And for the record, I have always owned how I stay lawyered up. Too old to be fighting 🤷🏽‍♀️ I guess I be should flattered tho.. — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) October 10, 2019

She went on to say how someone in the cast hated her pink outfit, thanking a fan for saying that Jennifer deserves the best-dressed award.

Thank you! Someone’s ass on the cast said they hated it.. 🙄 https://t.co/BHgXHATDUb — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) October 10, 2019

Lastly, someone stated that Jennifer should ditch the Basketball Wives show altogether, and head over to the Real Housewives franchise. Jennifer responded, “I love the ladies on RHOA.”

I love the ladies on RHOA ❤️ https://t.co/9GrO4USdnc — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) October 10, 2019

I guess it’s safe to say that there’s no love lost between Jennifer and her castmates.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Part 2 of the reunion airs Wednesday, October 16, at 8/7c on VH1.