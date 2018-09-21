Jennifer Aydin on RHONJ: Plastic surgeon’s wife and mom of 5 a huge pot-stirrer?

For months there have been reports of two new cast members added for Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Now, Bravo is officially welcoming the new ladies, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider into the fold.

After their names were revealed, RHONJ fans obviously want to know more about the newcomers so let’s see what we can dig up about Jennifer Aydin.

According to NorthJersey.com, Jennifer lives in River Edge, New Jersey, and she’s married to plastic surgeon, Dr. Bill Aydin. Jennifer refers to herself as a “good ol’ fashioned New Jersey housewife” and she’s definitely busy with mom life considering that she has five kids!

There’s still quite a bit to learn about Jennifer Aydin and we surely will get a chance to do that once The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns. Especially since she’s caught in the middle of the Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud.

In one fight between Melissa and Teresa that was part of the newly leaked RHONJ trailer, Melissa says Jennifer has Teresa “going in circles” as they argue over the new cast members.

There’s also huge drama between Jennifer and Margaret in the sneak peek. It has been reported that Jennifer takes aim at Margaret’s first marriage and the shocking way that it ended. That’s definitely not going to win over the MacBeth Collection founder’s friendship.

Based on what’s been said about the upcoming season with the Jersey girls, the new cast members definitely fit right in and stir up drama. It looks like adding Jennifer to the mix for Season 9 is exactly what RHONJ needed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 premieres on Wednesday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.