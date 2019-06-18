Jennifer and Marissa on My 600-lb Life update: Where Are They Now?

On the next My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? we will see the mother and daughter abuse survivors Jennifer and Marissa Jess.

In 2018, 42-yr-old Jennifer reached 636 pounds, while Marissa, 26, was closing in at 573 pounds. The two lived in Bend, Oregon and together they decided to head to Texas to get help from weight loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, hoping the gastric bypass surgery would kick off their weight loss.

The two women were initially shown to be living together, as the larger Jenn relied on Marissa as a caregiver. Marissa would shower her mother, feed her, and also be her sounding board and enabler with bad food choices (biscuits and gravy, we are looking at you).

She also was eating herself into an early prison of super morbid obesity too, worrying her mother.

We learned during the My 600-lb Life episode that Jennifer and Marissa both had suffered a great deal in their early lives.

Jennifer Jess

The two were survivors of a string of abusive relationships and a chilling history of sexual abuse for Jenn at the hands of her step-father as her claims were ignored by her own mother. She became pregnant at age 16 and had Marissa first. She also has a son.

Later, Marissa watched as Jenn’s second husband beat her.

Now, her boyfriend Dwayne lives with them. Marissa loves him and refers to him as “dad.” But it was later revealed that he was gambling and doing drugs and Jenn kicked him to the curb.

“I worry about my mom dying at any point now,” said a worried Marissa in the original episode.

Marissa Jess

Marissa now works at Taco Bell and is in a relationship with Gina Joch Iga, who teaches vacation bible study to children and appears to be a Florida native.

She worked hard and helped her mom in their weight loss goals and has lost hundreds of pounds.

She posts a lot of memes on her Instagram and Facebook pages, including this photo, noting her appearance on My 600-lb Life:

Now Marissa looks slimmer and healthy, posting photos on her social media.

Jenn was last heard saying that she was proud of Marissa, “She’s just doing it! There’s no one else I would have made this journey with.”

It was one of the more uplifting episodes of the series. We are hoping they both got the skin surgery they were promised by Dr. Now.

