Jenelle Evans update after dog shot dead: PETA gets involved, Jenelle terrified to leave, David could face jail time

Jenelle Evans appears to still be grieving the sudden death of her dog, Nugget, after her husband, David Eason, decided to shoot and kill it earlier this week as it reportedly nipped their daughter Ensley.

Much of the incident and the aftermath was shared on his Instagram, with many animal lovers left outraged. In recent developments, Jenelle’s friend and Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus has also broken her silence about the incident, with reports that she’s supporting Jenelle through this terrible time, but is also very upset over what happened.

“I am very disturbed to hear about the alleged dog incident,” Briana told Radar Online, referring to David’s alleged decision to kill the dog. “I don’t care who you are, but hurting animals is not okay and my heart is breaking over this.”

While Jenelle has merely said that she’s heartbroken over what happened, Radar Online is also reporting that she’s scared to leave Eason. The website claims that him shooting the dog was enough to make her think about divorce, but that she’s scared and doesn’t have the strength to leave him behind.

The Blast is reporting that Eason was covered in blood after killing Nugget. The website claims that he allegedly sprung up, grabbed the dog by the throat, and slammed it to the ground.

He reportedly then continued to beat the animal, allegedly going for the throat, and even throwing the animal into a table. The Blast’s source tells the website that everyone present was too scared to stop him.

It didn’t take long for PETA to issue a statement about the incident.

“People who abuse animals typically don’t stop there. There’s concern for other animals and humans in the house as well. There is no excuse for animal abuse, and we hope David Eason will be prohibited from owning any other animals in the future,” the organization said.

PETA also shared an Instagram post about the situation.

Advertisers are also reportedly pulling out of deals with the Teen Mom 2 star after the incident. But the big question remains — will David face any jail time over the incident?

At the present time, he’s under investigation for the dog incident. Yesterday, Animal Control officers reportedly visited the property and were supposed to talk to Eason about what had happened, but were said to have encountered the family’s Pitbulls and a “No Trespassing” sign. They reportedly felt unsure about entering the property and called the Sheriff’s Department about what to do next.

However, TMZ reports that he could end up in jail — for unpaid child support.

He briefly dated a woman named Olivia Leedham in 2013 and the two have a son together. She filed for child support and has various stories of how David allegedly mistreated her during the pregnancy. He’s currently said to be behind on child support, and TMZ reports that he’s due to pay that money today. If not, he could face time behind bars.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.