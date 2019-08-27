Jenelle Evans talks YouTube show plans: Former Teen Mom 2 star isn’t ready to share just yet

Jenelle Evans learned that she had been fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year after her husband was accused of shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget. Even though he never faced charges and the police issued a statement, saying that the couple came up with the story for publicity, MTV decided to pull the plug on Jenelle’s role on the show.

Since being fired from the Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has talked about launching her own YouTube show. She argued that she would prefer it this way, as fans would get to see how great her life is compared to the edited version that MTV was supposedly showing.

On Instagram Stories, Jenelle opened up about her plans to launch her YouTube show. Here, she reveals that she hasn’t gotten comfortable enough sitting down in front of the camera just yet.

This seems odd considering she’s been in front of the MTV cameras for almost 10 years. Plus, it was Jenelle Evans’ own idea to do a video blog on YouTube, so fans are simply waiting to see what she will create.

In another story, Jenelle shared a screenshot of all the videos she had created and was ready to share. She added a quote, saying that she had so many videos to share and that she plans on being strong enough one day to share her life.

Right now, Jenelle Evans has revealed that she would be interested in rejoining Teen Mom 2 and that the decision would be up to MTV. But it seems that the network has already made its decision, as the show is moving ahead with a new season in a few weeks – without Jenelle.

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on MTV.