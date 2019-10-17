Jenelle Evans tackles animal cruelty in her business after Nugget’s death

Jenelle Evans launched her new makeup business in September, even though this is a business she has worked on since 2017. She previously revealed that it took so long because she wanted to do it right and find the right partners to bring her business, JE Cosmetics, to life.

Earlier this week, Jenelle posted an update to her social media accounts, revealing that since 2017, her business has been cruelty-free. She also noted that the business was certified by Leaping Bunny. The Leaping Bunny Program certifies companies as cruelty-free when they don’t test on animals during any stage of product development — such as cosmetics development.

One step at a time. Since originally launching in 2017, @PBandJenelley_1 has been cruelty-free. Now we are certified by @LeapingBunny and couldn’t be happier! 💕🐰 https://t.co/MdfIzGT1xa — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) October 12, 2019

Jenelle posted the news on Instagram, which then automatically shared the post on Twitter. While the Instagram post has since been deleted, the tweet, however, remains online.

Jenelle didn’t specify why she decided to delete the Instagram post, but it’s possible she faced criticism from followers over her cruelty-free stance. It was only a few months ago that her husband, David Eason, decided to shoot and kill the family dog (named Nugget) after it nipped at Ensley in a video he later shared online. He claimed he had no choice, as it is the law to put down animals that attack people, but many Teen Mom 2 fans claimed it was animal cruelty.

He was later investigated by local law enforcement, but charges were never filed.

Even on Twitter, people were quick to remind her of her husband’s actions and how she shouldn’t be seen as someone who fights animal cruelty.

#Justicefornugget We will never forget — Liz (@Liz89919394) October 12, 2019

Is it though? Coming from someone who’s married to an animal murderer? — Nicole-Jay (@bellnicole8641) October 12, 2019

Evans has reportedly only sold a few kits of her newest product, an eyebrow kit. She may be trying to change things up by distancing herself from animal cruelty, but it doesn’t seem to be working.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.