Jenelle Evans split: Teen Mom 2 star speaks out about pregnancy photo

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans announced two weeks ago that she was leaving her husband, David Eason. Interestingly, she essentially disappeared the same day, causing her husband to go on social media and inquire about a missing person’s report.

While Jenelle hasn’t publicly said anything in two weeks after leaving her home in North Carolina and fleeing to Tennessee, she broke her silence this morning. Apparently, she had posted a photo to her Snapchat, which was a throwback photo from when she was pregnant with Ensley.

On Twitter, she explained that she had shared the photo because she looked pretty. She claimed she wasn’t trying to say that she was pregnant once again while going through a divorce from David and being on the run from her husband.

The picture posted to my Snapchat yesterday was a “throwback” pic on my memories when I was pregnant with Ensley. Just thought I looked pretty so I posted. 🤷🏻‍♀️ stop reading into everything so much — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 15, 2019

She ended her tweet by saying that fans should stop reading into everything. Fans may have thought that she was pregnant because she didn’t add a date to the photo, making fans believe that she was making a pregnancy announcement.

In her statement released two weeks ago, she explained that she had decided to do what was best for her and the kids. Taking some time away from Teen Mom made her realize that she needed time for herself.

It would later be revealed that she had filed a restraining order to protect herself against David, arguing that she didn’t feel safe in the home they shared. She pointed to various threats he had made against her and explained that he had an extensive collection of guns.

While Jenelle Evans hasn’t been open about the specific threats made throughout her marriage, MTV could rehire her for the show, where she can share her story once again.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.