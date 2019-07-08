Jenelle Evans slammed by Teen Mom fans for beach day after winning custody battle

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans just regained custody of her children late last week, just in time for the July 4th holiday weekend. And while she did post photos and videos of her kids having fun over the weekend, it was two photos of Jenelle herself that appeared to cause a stir.

On Instagram, Jenelle posted two photos of her that someone had clearly helped her take. In the caption, she simply posted “#BeachDays,” and posed in a bikini.

While some of the comments body-shamed her, telling her that all of the FitTea she’s promoting isn’t working, others pointed out that her children were missing. Some even appeared to assume that her children were completely missing from the beach outing.

“3 days back with kids. She needs a break already lmaooo,” one person wrote. while others pointed to her decision not to mention her legal problems on social media.

“You can sit here on Instagram and post like your kids didn’t just get taken away for a month because of your negligence… but we all know the truth,” a second person wrote, while a third was more direct, writing, “You should not be trusted with those babies!”

Jenelle regained custody of her children last week after a judge didn’t find any reason or evidence for her children to remain in CPS and in custody of others. The children returned home just before the weekend. Back in late April, Jenelle’s husband David shot their family dog Nugget, which caused concern amongst family members and ultimately led to the CPS case.

CPS removed her children and placed them with family members until a judge could determine whether the home was safe for the kids. It would take about a month before a decision was made, a month where Jenelle would frequently post memories of her children on social media.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.