Jenelle Evans slammed as a mom after announcing new idea and profile

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is speaking out about her passions on Twitter and while there is usually nothing wrong with that, her timing could be better. Jenelle and her husband David Eason just got custody of their children back after she lost them for about five weeks due to an investigation into the alleged shooting death of Nugget.

But apparently, a few weeks isn’t enough time for Jenelle’s fans to forget about what had just happened. This week, Jenelle decided to reveal that she was creating a Twitch page because she loves playing video games so much. She revealed that she would be going live while playing so she could connect with fans.

Needless to say, this idea didn’t sit well with fans, who questioned how she could have time to play video games given she temporarily lost custody of her kids and is responsible for four children.

Jenelle….from one mom to another….go be one. Volunteer at school. Teach your kids their ABCs. Clean your house. Train those puppies you shouldn’t have purchased. Be a mom. Or heck just get a real job. — SouthernButNoBelle 🇺🇸 (@1abbeynormal) July 17, 2019

One person literally just asked her to go “be a mom” and to “volunteer at school.” The person also pointed out that Jenelle’s house needed a good cleaning and that Jenelle should probably get a real job after losing her MTV gig.

But as a few people pointed out, a school may not accept her volunteering given what she had just gone through.

How can the kids and animals not be neglected? AS IF she is taking care of 4 kids and all the animals, homeschooling, doing laundry, cleaning the house, the pool, the pens….NO WAY! This girl is lazy AF and is constantly online and now she is playing video games! 🤦🏻‍♀️ 🙄 — Tiger (@Pancholoco32) July 17, 2019

Another person questioned how Jenelle’s kids can’t be neglected given how Jenelle runs her day. The person proceeded to list everything she has going on, including four kids, animals, homeschooling, laundry, cleaning the house, cleaning the pools, and more. How would Jenelle have time to game and go live with fans, given she has to do so much around the house?

Jenelle Evans appears determined to make her new idea work, so don’t be surprised if she’s gaming live shortly with other gaming fans.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.