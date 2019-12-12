Jenelle Evans shares thoughts on therapy and intimacy as restraining order is extended

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is starting to open up about her feelings regarding her failed marriage. Rather than use Twitter and Instagram, she’s using Facebook to reshare posts about topics that could pertain to her current situation.

Just yesterday, Jenelle shared several posts that could indicate her current state of mind.

One of those posts had to do with therapy and how important it is to go to therapy. The quotes within the posts state that therapy is important for healthy relationships, personal happiness, and breaking toxic cycles.

Just prior to the therapy post, Jenelle posted about sex. Again, it was a series of sentences that she shared, revealing it isn’t sex that she desires, but intimacy.

The last post of the day was of a mother, hugging her children. The post shared a quote, “some days she has no idea how she’ll do it, but every single day it still gets done.”

Jenelle is currently living alone with Ensley and Kaiser in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her posts about therapy and intimacy come after her restraining order against David Eason got extended. According to Radar Online, Jenelle Evans and David were back in court this week, where a judge issued an extension until January 13, 2020. This is also when the two are expected back in court.

That means Jenelle and David will not be together for Christmas, and since the restraining order may also include the children, Ensley could be spending the holidays with Jenelle in Nashville.

Jenelle previously shared photos of Ensley helping her get the tree ready. Based on the photos, it appears that Jenelle is planning on spending Christmas in her new home with her children. No word on where Jace will be spending the holidays.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.