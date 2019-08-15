Jenelle Evans says ‘we win’ after announcing ‘we’re back’ on Instagram

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans said she was taking a break from Twitter after she faced criticisms over David Eason launching a new business using a name that was already in existence.

In one of her final tweets, Jenelle revealed that depression sucked and that she wasn’t ready to stick around on Twitter to continue reading negative messages from followers.

But that doesn’t mean she’s slowed down on Instagram. She recently shared a post, where she revealed that she and David were back and used the hashtag, #WeWin. However, that caption may have been false advertising.

The caption makes it sound like she and David are back on Teen Mom 2 and that they have won every lawsuit, legal issue, and accusations made against them. However, this is not the case. Jenelle and David are not back on Teen Mom 2.

MTV ceased production with David Eason months ago and he didn’t appear on the previous season of Teen Mom 2. Jenelle kept bringing David around after they stopped filming with him, which meant it was tough for the production team to get usable footage.

After David was accused of shooting and killing the family dog, MTV cut ties with Jenelle. At the time, she revealed she was upset and surprised that she would be fired from the show over something that her husband was being accused of doing.

After an investigation by the local police department, investigators found no evidence that David had indeed shot and killed the dog, but MTV did not rehire Jenelle for the show. Instead, the network is rumored to be moving on with another woman, who is filming her journey as a young mother.

Jenelle Evans is focusing on her children, her marriage, and developing new career opportunities.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.