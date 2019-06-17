Jenelle Evans says her home is ‘too quiet’ on Father’s Day: Spends the day with David Eason

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans had her children removed last month, but she’s now starting to open up about how quiet her home is. Over the weekend, North America celebrated Father’s Day and it was clear that Jenelle felt that her home was missing her kids.

On her Instagram Stories, Jenelle posted a boomerang video of her backyard, revealing that it was simply too quiet there. She posted the story on Father’s Day. David Eason wasn’t in the video and she didn’t address the holiday.

Jenelle continued to share Instagram Stories throughout the day of her and David taking their boat out. She didn’t address her kids any further, but it’s clear that she’s missing her kids.

Jenelle Evans has previously said she would do anything to get her kids back in her care. She has attended custody hearings to learn what the judge wants to see before granting her custody of her kids once again.

Kaiser is currently staying with his biological father, Nathan Griffith, while Ensley is staying with her older brother Jace at Jenelle’s mother’s house.

“At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court,” Jenelle’s rep has previously said about the legal battle to PEOPLE magazine. “We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

Since the shooting of Nugget, Jenelle has been let go by MTV, which means she won’t be back on Teen Mom 2 next season.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.