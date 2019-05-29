Jenelle Evans’ mother Barbara wants daughter to regain custody, ready to follow court’s order

Jenelle Evans learned yesterday that a judge didn’t want to grant her full custody of her children after David Eason shot and killed her dog on their property about a month ago.

The judge granted temporary custody of the children to their respective caregivers. Ensley has been living with Barbara, who already has legal custody of Jace. Kaiser is staying with his biological father, Nathan Griffith. But Jenelle’s mother would love for Jenelle to regain custody of her kids.

“Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first,” Barbara revealed to E! News, following the guidelines of the judge.

During this week’s court meeting, Jenelle learned that she will have to do various things over a prolonged period of time to regain full custody of her children. She will “see what the next steps are as this is a temporary custody decision” when she goes back to court next week, a source told the website.

For now, she can see her kids “one hour once a week of supervised visits”, along with her husband.

“Jenelle was stunned that the judge did not give her back the kids,” the insider revealed after the judge’s decision yesterday. “They are all for the time being remaining with their respective caregivers.”

David Eason hasn’t issued a statement about the outcome. They will both learn what they will have to do to get their kids back, but Jenelle leaving David isn’t a part of that. As the judge revealed, Jenelle lost custody of her kids because she failed to protect them.

Teen Mom 2 is over for now but will return to MTV later this year.