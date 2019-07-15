Jenelle Evans makes shocking claim about TV host wanting to shoot her and David

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is struggling to gain fans who believe her story. Over the past couple of months, Jenelle has been fired from MTV, lost custody of her children temporarily, and her husband allegedly shot the family dog.

But Jenelle has chosen to stay with her husband David through it all, claiming that leaving her husband wouldn’t solve any problems. While Teen Mom 2 fans have been vocal about their dislike for the mother of three, the questions surrounding the whole case is now getting nationwide and media attention.

This morning, Jenelle went on Twitter and claimed that a host that just said that she wanted to allegedly shoot both Jenelle and David. She didn’t clarify why this person supposedly wanted to shoot them, but it’s possible the comment was in reaction to the story that she had reportedly made up the entire story for publicity.

Wowwww… @enews just had their host claim she wants to shoot me and my husband. — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 15, 2019

In addition, Jenelle revealed that the network should talk to her mom and learn more about the different perspectives in the story, including what Evans calls the truth. Evans claims that even her own mother Barbara doesn’t believe the cops’ theory that Jenelle made things up for publicity.

Maybe @enews should talk to my mom and see what the truth is. She thinks the cops are wrong as well. She knows what was said on stand and no one said it was EVER a PR stunt. — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 15, 2019

Again, she denies that she made anything up for publicity, saying that no one has ever said it was a PR stunt. She ends her Twitter rant by saying that she does have her kids back now and she would appreciate if people stopped reporting as if she’s still fighting for them.

And @enews .. I have my kids back. I would appreciate it if you stop reporting it as if I don’t. 🤨 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 15, 2019

Jenelle hasn’t been able to discuss her legal matters with the world just yet, but she claims she has filmed her journey on her own time and plans to release it to the world when she can. Since she’s been fired from MTV, she doesn’t have the opportunity to share her story there.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.