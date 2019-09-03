Jenelle Evans is doing business but fans believe she’s with a lawyer instead

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is trying to figure out what her next move is when it comes to income. She was fired from her MTV contract back in May after her husband, David Eason, was accused of shooting and killing the family dog Nugget after it nipped at the couple’s daughter Ensley.

Jenelle recently announced that she was relaunching her makeup line in September at New York Fashion Week. Despite a few cancellations in terms of locations, Jenelle is determined to move forward with her business.

On Instagram, Jenelle Evans recently posted a photo of her signing some documents and she wrote in the caption that she was doing “business per usual” and used the hashtag “#meetings.”

While the couple may have lived off Jenelle’s paycheck from MTV since the two moved in together, Evans’ husband David Eason is also trying to make money. He recently revealed that he’s launching his own business, where he’s selling homemade knives and leather products. Even though he was warned about his business name, he’s moving forward with Black River Metal and Wood.

But some of her followers questioned her honesty about being at a business meeting.

Over the past couple of months, Jenelle has dealt with custody issues as CPS removed her kids from her care after the shooting. In addition, just late last month, Jenelle went after a woman named Christy Clark after Clark shared a few posts online about Jenelle and Evans tried to get her to stop. As she pointed out, she could take criticism but not when it started to interfere with her business ventures.

As of right now, it’s uncertain what documents Jenelle was signing or what she’s currently working on.

Sign up now for your Teen Mom news alerts!!

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on MTV.