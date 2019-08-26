Home > Smallscreen

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason coaching football: Fans question if he’s breaking the law

26th August 2019 12:14 PM ET
David Eason is now coaching Kaiser’s football team. Pic credit: MTV

David Eason is keeping busy since he was investigated for allegedly shooting and killing the family dog Nugget. While Jenelle Evans has kept a low profile on social media, including ditching Twitter because she felt it was a depressing place to be, it sounds like they have both put the time into their kids.

On Instagram, Jenelle announced that David is now coaching Kaiser’s football team.  Jenelle admitted she was surprised and shocked to learn that he wanted to be a coach for the team, but David has since become one of the primary coaches for the kids.

When Evans announced the news on Instagram, she shut off comments on the photo, as she may have expected the comments to be negative.

But since her Instagram and her Twitter profiles are linked, the post also showed up on Twitter. And here, people were eager to comment and share their thoughts about the news that David was now working with kids. Needless to say, the comments were less than favorable.

One person pointed out that bruises on Kaiser could now be blamed on football, hinting that football would be a great way to hide abuse. The person also revealed that she would pull her kids from the team if he was the coach.

While some people would never put their kids in a sport with a man who was accused of both killing a dog and abusing kids, others pointed out that he shouldn’t be allowed around kids at least in a legal sense.

One person in the UK pointed out that people working with kids would need to be checked out prior to coaching kids, and another person pointed out that the US should also have similar rules. However, Jenelle Evans never pointed out whether David had passed these checks or if he had gone through them.

