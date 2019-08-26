Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason coaching football: Fans question if he’s breaking the law

David Eason is keeping busy since he was investigated for allegedly shooting and killing the family dog Nugget. While Jenelle Evans has kept a low profile on social media, including ditching Twitter because she felt it was a depressing place to be, it sounds like they have both put the time into their kids.

On Instagram, Jenelle announced that David is now coaching Kaiser’s football team. Jenelle admitted she was surprised and shocked to learn that he wanted to be a coach for the team, but David has since become one of the primary coaches for the kids.

When Evans announced the news on Instagram, she shut off comments on the photo, as she may have expected the comments to be negative.

But since her Instagram and her Twitter profiles are linked, the post also showed up on Twitter. And here, people were eager to comment and share their thoughts about the news that David was now working with kids. Needless to say, the comments were less than favorable.

One person pointed out that bruises on Kaiser could now be blamed on football, hinting that football would be a great way to hide abuse. The person also revealed that she would pull her kids from the team if he was the coach.

Great now football is going to be blamed for the bruises on Kaiser even when they come from that psycho and if that psycho is involved with anything my kids are in you better believe I’m pulling them out and complaining to the refs!! — Catherine McLoughlin (@Catheri34951235) August 24, 2019

What's the matter with that team's parents that they will let their kids around that dog killer/child abuser. Easy excuse to cover up Kaiser's bruises & d to yell at him. It isn't safe for any of the kids, he will bring Guns & Knives to games & hurt someone. — need new job (@jcinpa01) August 24, 2019

While some people would never put their kids in a sport with a man who was accused of both killing a dog and abusing kids, others pointed out that he shouldn’t be allowed around kids at least in a legal sense.

If I were a parent of a child on that team I would pull my kid off & formally complain about him coaching! He shouldn’t be around any children including yours-get a clue!!🤦🏻‍♀️ — AZLibra71⚖️ (@ALibra71) August 24, 2019

Yeah they have to have a dbs check to work with kids ,anyone that works with kids or the elderly has to , surely America must have these rule — Mother of Dragons 🐉 (@dragonflygirlme) August 24, 2019

One person in the UK pointed out that people working with kids would need to be checked out prior to coaching kids, and another person pointed out that the US should also have similar rules. However, Jenelle Evans never pointed out whether David had passed these checks or if he had gone through them.

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on MTV.