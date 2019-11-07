Jenelle Evans goes missing: Teen Mom 2 fans worry about David Eason

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans announced last week that she was leaving her marriage to David Eason and starting over with her kids.

She shared the news on social media, revealing she had already filed the papers and was living elsewhere.

She didn’t go into details about why she was suddenly ending her marriage, and it appears that she didn’t tell David about her location.

Jenelle did say that she left with her kids, including David’s biological daughter Ensley. He has a legal right to see his daughter, but he has been unable to get a hold of her.

In fact, this week, he revealed that he was filing a missing person’s report so that he could see his daughter.

However, some fans are worried that David may have done something to Jenelle and Ensley, as he claimed they had “disappeared.” As one person writes on Twitter, she “really hopes he hasn’t done anything to harm her.”

It was revealed this week that Jenelle Evans had filed a restraining order to protect herself and her kids from David. In the restraining order, Jenelle claims that there were 11 alleged incidents where he supposedly abused her both physically and verbally.

He allegedly destroyed her belongings and threatened her, according to US Weekly.

The site also claims that he accused her of cheating on him. In the restraining order papers, Jenelle reveals that his threats escalated over the past couple of days, and because of his stockpile of weapons, she wants to leave and get legal protection.

It appears that the fear is real, so it isn’t surprising that fans are questioning whether David could really hurt Jenelle.

No word from Jenelle Evans yet about where she’s located, but rumors indicate that she’s out of state and nowhere near The Land, the name of her property she shares with David Eason.

