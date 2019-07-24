Jenelle Evans’ followers set her straight after claiming she’s her own person – with screenshots!

Jenelle Evans is trying to rebuild her life again after she was investigated by Child Protective Services and had her children removed from her home for five weeks. She recently got her kids back after a judge determined that there was no evidence of abuse or neglect.

Perhaps Jenelle is trying to move on from the drama, as she’s trying to distance herself from comparisons to others who may have been in the same situation. On Twitter, she recently revealed that the happiest thing she had done for herself lately was not comparing herself to others on social media.

She ended the tweet by saying that everyone is their own person and it’s important to be unique.

The happiest thing I’ve done for myself lately is not comparing myself to others on social media. You are your OWN PERSON #BeUnique 👌🏼✨ — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 23, 2019

But it didn’t take long for her followers to point out that Jenelle Evans appeared to compare her situation to that of Leah Messer. A few years ago, Leah had her children removed briefly over a misunderstanding in regards to her children’s attendance at school. The case had nothing to do with a shooting of the family dog or accusations of abuse or neglect.

And her followers were quick to provide screenshots from just a few days ago, where Jenelle talked about Leah as a mom and how the children had been removed and returned – just like her situation.

Several people reminded her that she had compared herself to Leah just yesterday morning. This comparison took place on July 19, just four days before she claimed she doesn’t compare herself to others on social media.

Wait…did you not just compare yourself to Leah just the other day? — Laura (@Lauraelaine16) July 23, 2019

Jenelle Evans has been fired from Teen Mom 2 at the present time over David Eason’s actions. The local police department would later issue a statement saying that they could find no evidence that David shot the dog. It’s believed that the couple made up the story for publicity, even though the dog remains missing.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.