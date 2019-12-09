Jenelle Evans explains why she stopped sharing articles on social media, site claims she got scammed

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle Evans stopped sharing articles about her Teen Mom co-stars in early October and she’s now claiming she did it because she doesn’t understand how the Teen Mom girls can say they are friends and yet, post negative stories about each other.

On Twitter, she explained that she doesn’t want people mad at her because they think she wrote the stories. She also reveals she’s never written any of the posts that were shared on her Twitter page.

Yeah I don’t do that anymore for that exact reason. Makes everyone mad and all of you think I’m writing these things… but I never did. https://t.co/kcfyNY4t0v — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) October 30, 2019

However, The Ashley’s Reality Round-Up Twitter account claims that Jenelle’s story isn’t the whole truth. She claims that Jenelle stopped sharing the clickbait articles because she got scammed big time.

Ashley also argues that if she didn’t get scammed, she would still be sharing the articles, because the money is said to be really good.

Ashley didn’t specify what the scam was or how it affected Jenelle.

I love how you freely speak about me so much but don’t ask me anything. — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 5, 2019

That’s when Jenelle wrote directly to Ashley, saying that she loved how Ashley spoke so freely about the Teen Mom star without asking her anything.

Ashley then defended herself, saying she knew what happened with Jenelle and the article situation, but didn’t write about it.

I know what happened with the clickbait. The whole story. I just didn't write about it. — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) December 5, 2019

She later clarified to a follower that she has no plans on writing a story about the clickbait situation, even though many of her followers want to know what happened.

I have nothing new to add to the cult story. When I do I will cover it! I have no idea what the meme story is. And the clickbait story is not happening. — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) December 7, 2019

It was back in early October that Jenelle decided to tell her fans on Twitter that she had no plans of sharing articles about her co-stars anymore. She also apologized for posting anything negative about people in the past.

Jenelle also clarified that she had nothing to do with the stories that had been posted, and she only ever posted stories that were exclusive to herself.

Hello Twitter. 👋🏼 No ads from now on! Sorry to my fans for all the annoying posting in the past. 💓 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) October 4, 2019

Just to clarify for years I never posted any articles to my social pages unless it was exclusives about myself. The other ones were written/posted by other companies. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) October 4, 2019

Her decision to stop posting articles about her co-stars came less than a month before she announced she was filing for divorce from David Eason.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.