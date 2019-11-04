Jenelle Evans divorce: Former Teen Mom 2 star gets surprising support from MTV viewers

Jenelle Evans made a surprising statement last week. After two years of marriage, the former Teen Mom 2 star decided it was time to leave David Eason.

She announced her decision to file for divorce on Twitter in a lengthy statement, which revealed that she had moved away from David and taken the kids with her. No word on whether she took David’s daughter Maryssa with her.

Since their wedding, which took place on their private property, fans have been begging Jenelle to please leave David. Their relationship and marriage have included everything from 911 calls to the kids being removed by Child Protective Services.

In her statement, Jenelle hinted that she now saw the world differently, especially since leaving Teen Mom 2 behind. She was let go by MTV after David was accused of shooting and killing the family dog Nugget back in April of this year.

Surprisingly, Jenelle is now getting support from fans over her decision. While she had previously been criticized for staying with him, she’s now getting support and praise for leaving him behind.

Fans are especially giving her credit for putting her kids first. For years, many thought that she was choosing David over her kids, and choosing him over her MTV career. MTV announced that they would no longer be filming with David after he was caught making derogatory comments about the LGBTQ community on Twitter.

One person even wrote to Jenelle that she was proud of her for making such a big decision, revealing that she had previously been angry with Jenelle for staying with him.

Jenelle Evans hasn’t revealed what led to her decision to file for divorce. It seems rather sudden as she could have done a trial separation first, but fans support the decision no matter what the reason.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.