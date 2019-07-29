Jenelle Evans distances herself from ads about Teen Mom stars but still profits from them

Jenelle Evans is distancing herself from the ads that go live on her social media pages on a daily basis. These ads are links to articles that share information or stories about her Teen Mom co-stars and other celebrities.

And usually, they are not the most positive stories, causing fans to react harshly to her tweets. Perhaps Jenelle had enough of people’s comments as she decided to take a stand against the ads last night.

On Twitter, Jenelle Evans revealed that she doesn’t write any of the ads that go live on her social media pages. She also added the hashtag “#JustSaying” to the tweet.

She’s not going to opt out of it because that’s the only way they get paid now since she’s not on the show and psycho doesn’t work. — Haley Watkins (@HaleyWatkins87) July 29, 2019

But it didn’t take long for her followers to remind her that she is profiting from sharing these stories. She may not be writing them or posting them, but she is allowing someone to do it for her so she can walk away with money at the end of the day.

Fans pointed out that this is probably one of the ways she’s making her money these days as she’s no longer filming Teen Mom 2 with producers.

But you don't mind profiting off of them 🤔 — Manda (@RogueOkami) July 29, 2019

Jenelle Evans hasn’t addressed the money that she could be making from sharing these ads with her many followers. Jenelle previously revealed that she was working on her makeup line and other ventures that she couldn’t talk about to make money. However, she didn’t mention the ads as a possible financial revenue stream.

Perhaps she doesn’t want her fans to know how much she’s making. She’s not the only Teen Mom star to let others share ads. A majority of the Teen Mom stars are allowing these ads to run and Jenelle appears to be the only one getting in trouble with fans over the stories she’s sharing.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.