Jenelle Evans disables comments and distances herself from social media after getting kids back

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently celebrated that she got full custody of her kids once again after CPS and the courts removed three children from her care after David Eason was accused of shooting the family dog Nugget.

After getting her kids back, Jenelle posted several photos of her hanging out with her kids again at the home the couple calls The Land. But people had plenty of things to say, so Jenelle’s posts slowed down. Now, she only posts once a week on average and in her recent post of David and Ensley, comments are disabled.

In the photo, David and Ensley are playing with the couple’s chickens. While Ensley is holding one chicken, another is sitting on David’s shoulder.

One can imagine that Jenelle Evans turned off the comments, as people would have plenty of things to say about David being around animals. Since he was accused of shooting and killing the family dog Nugget, fans don’t want him around the children or the couple’s many animals. But Jenelle doesn’t seem to care what people think about her family, her husband, or his decisions.

MTV has distanced themselves from the couple, revealing that they don’t plan on filming Jenelle Evans during the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. No charges were filed against David Eason due to the lack of evidence, something Jenelle could benefit from if MTV wanted to make a final decision about her firing once the case was resolved.

The network has yet to issue a new statement, but the producers are busy filming with the other Teen Mom 2 stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea DeBoer.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.