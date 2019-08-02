Jenelle Evans denies being pregnant after sharing pregnancy test photo

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans may not be filming for the upcoming season of the show, but she knows what it takes to get her name in the press. This week, Jenelle shared a photo of a pregnancy test that read “Pregnant.” Given how she and David Eason have made headlines before over pregnancy rumors, it didn’t take long for her to face questions.

For the photo, the caption simply read, “So excited to reveal…”

When Jenelle Evans asked her fans to participate in a Q&A session, someone asked her why she would continue to allow those clickbait articles to show up if she didn’t want people to assume she was pregnant. Jenelle replied that she didn’t know and denied that she was the one posting them.

When another person asked her if she wanted a boy or a girl for this “pregnancy,” Jenelle simply replied that she was “not pregnant,” seeming almost bothered by the fact that people would assume she’s pregnant.

In fact, it seems that Jenelle wants to shut down any future pregnancy stories. In a separate question, she revealed that she and David have no plans on having any more kids and that they are happy with the ones they have.

When Jenelle and David learned they were pregnant with Ensley, they both denied that they were pregnant despite being caught cuddling her tummy and going for doctor appointments. So it only makes sense that her fans would be critical of her denying she’s pregnant, as she’s done this once before. She didn’t share the pregnancy news about Ensley until she was over half-way through her pregnancy.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.