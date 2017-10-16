Jenelle Evans deletes Twitter account after threatening to quit Teen Mom 2

Jenelle Evans has deleted her Twitter account after threatening to quit Teen Mom 2.

We told last week how the star said she was considering leaving the show after MTV aired what she described as “uncalled for” scenes on the show.

During one of two lengthy messages laying into the network and producers on her Instagram, she also said she would be “off social media” for a while to focus “solely” on her family.

Her Instagram account remained live but she cut down her posting until this morning when she put up some pictures of son Jace at Boy Scouts, where he earned his latest badge.

#BoyScouts #FamilyFunCamp #AnotherBadgeEarned 🏕💕 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

One photo showed Jace shooting a BB gun with her husband David Eason. She told him in a heartfelt message: “Thank you so much babe for being there for Jace.”

However, her Twitter account, which she deleted following her messages last week, is still unpublished, with fans now being directed to a page saying: “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

Her furious social media posts aimed at MTV weren’t the only angry messages she had sent recently. She was also involved in a Twitter spat with her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith’s BFF Ryan Dolph earlier this month.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 8/7c on MTV.