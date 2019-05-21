Jenelle Evans’ daughter Ensley gets a new home – with Jace and Barbara

Jenelle Evans’ daughter has reportedly been placed with Jenelle’s mother Barbara. The Ashley is reporting that Ensley, who was previously removed from the home on “The Land,” is currently staying with Barbara.

The move comes after a judge ordered that Jenelle’s mother take Ensley as well as Jace. She was reportedly placed with her grandmother on Friday.

CPS removed all children from the home over the course of several days. It all began with Kaiser when Nathan Griffith reportedly called 911 out of concern for his son after learning that David Eason shot Nugget, Jenelle’s dog. After a few days, Kaiser was said to be removed by CPS. Then, it was reported that Ensley and Maryssa were removed as well Jace was with his grandmother when the incident happened and has not returned to visit.

The Ashley also reports that Ensley and Maryssa had been staying with Maryssa’s maternal grandmother when they were removed from CPS.

“It made sense to the judge why Maryssa was with [her mother] Whitney’s mom, but it did not make sense that Ensley was there too, as Ensley is not related to Maryssa’s grandma in any way, so the judge ordered Ensley be moved to a family member’s care,” They Ashley reports.

Kaiser remains in Nathan’s care, as his mother Doris has been helping him with his son. On Teen Mom 2, Nathan revealed that he was more than ready to file for full custody, and he recently shared some photos of Kaiser having a blast with him and his girlfriend.

The Ashley reports that everyone is due back in court tomorrow, Wednesday and that Maryssa’s biological mother, Whitney Johnson, also appeared in court last week. Jenelle and David have said nothing about Ensley being placed with Barbara.

Teen Mom 2 continues next Monday at 9/8c on MTV.