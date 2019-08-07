Home > Smallscreen

Jenelle Evans criticized for putting Kaiser in tackle football – with David Eason

By
7th August 2019 12:55 PM ET
Jenelle Evans
Jenelle Evans is proud of her son Kaiser. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is proud of her children and everything they have accomplished, including how happy they are to be home with her and David Eason. Jenelle is often posting photos of all the children in their extracurricular activities and these photos often include Kaiser.

This week, Jenelle decided to share a screenshot from David’s personal Facebook account, where he bragged about how great Kaiser was at tackle football. David wrote that “my bubba is playing real tackle football this year” and that David “really enjoyed helping him and he loves it too!”

In the photos, Kaiser is seen running against his coaches, getting ready to tackle them.

But fans were quick to point out that Kaiser wasn’t wearing a helmet and that he was way too young for this sport. One person pointed out that Kaiser could learn so many things about football without having to worry about getting hurt, and getting potential brain damage.  They also said that putting a helmet on a young child too early can mean trouble.

Another person added that while she supported Jenelle Evans’ son in his tackle football dreams, she wanted to know why he wasn’t wearing a helmet. Jenelle and David have yet to talk about what they plan on doing to protect Kaiser’s head and his overall safety in this potentially dangerous sport, where he could get seriously hurt without the proper protective gear.

As for Kaiser, he appears to enjoy tackle football and he seems proud that he’s able to play well with the other kids. This is also a great opportunity for him to bond with David, something that David appears to be enjoying.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.