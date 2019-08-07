Jenelle Evans criticized for putting Kaiser in tackle football – with David Eason

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is proud of her children and everything they have accomplished, including how happy they are to be home with her and David Eason. Jenelle is often posting photos of all the children in their extracurricular activities and these photos often include Kaiser.

This week, Jenelle decided to share a screenshot from David’s personal Facebook account, where he bragged about how great Kaiser was at tackle football. David wrote that “my bubba is playing real tackle football this year” and that David “really enjoyed helping him and he loves it too!”

In the photos, Kaiser is seen running against his coaches, getting ready to tackle them.

From the mom of a football player. He is toooooo young. So many things he can be learning about football without having to worry about somebody plowing him over. My son did great and didn’t play tackle until middle school. Just having that helmet on his head this early is bad — somebody is always watching (@somebody_always) August 7, 2019

But fans were quick to point out that Kaiser wasn’t wearing a helmet and that he was way too young for this sport. One person pointed out that Kaiser could learn so many things about football without having to worry about getting hurt, and getting potential brain damage. They also said that putting a helmet on a young child too early can mean trouble.

Nice! Im all for tackle football just protect his precious head because concussions are scary 😢❤️❤️❤️ — Carmen (@Carmeisterr) August 7, 2019

Another person added that while she supported Jenelle Evans’ son in his tackle football dreams, she wanted to know why he wasn’t wearing a helmet. Jenelle and David have yet to talk about what they plan on doing to protect Kaiser’s head and his overall safety in this potentially dangerous sport, where he could get seriously hurt without the proper protective gear.

As for Kaiser, he appears to enjoy tackle football and he seems proud that he’s able to play well with the other kids. This is also a great opportunity for him to bond with David, something that David appears to be enjoying.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.