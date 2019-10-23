Jenelle Evans claims she keeps smiling despite people talking negative about her

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is staying positive despite everything she’s been through over the past couple of months. Back in the spring, her husband David Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget, and as a result, she lost custody of her kids for about two months.

In addition, she was let go from her MTV contract, as the network as highly criticized for paying her thousands of dollars for her work with the show, essentially supporting their controversial lifestyle. Despite an investigation by the local police, he wasn’t charged.

These days, Jenelle is trying to focus on the positive aspects of her life, including her business and her kids. This morning, she shared a tweet, where she quoted Kesha Rose.

“Talkin’ shit and we’ll just smile.” ✨😊🎶 @KeshaRose — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) October 23, 2019

In the quote, Kesha talks about how people can share their opinions about her, but she just continues to smile. It’s no secret that Jenelle is a huge fan of Kesha, as she once told her parole officer that she couldn’t keep her legal appointments because she had tickets to a Kesha concert. She even had her hair done for the show.

It’s also possible that Jenelle can see herself in the quote, given everything she has been through over the last couple of months. She has previously revealed that the tabloids continue to write things about her that aren’t true and she’s upset that she’s constantly defending herself over stories that she says aren’t correct. But she continues to claim that she’s very happy with David Eason and with her many children and step-children.

At the present time, it’s uncertain whether Jenelle Evans will return to the Teen Mom 2 franchise. While her contract wasn’t terminated with no chance of coming back, MTV holds the power as to whether they want her to return.

