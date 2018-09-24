Jenelle Evans celebrates wedding anniversary: Teen Mom star looks ahead to the future

Jenelle Evans has been busy recovering from Hurricane Florence, doing everything possible to get her mother the help she needs to get back on track.

Evans’ property doesn’t appear to have been badly hit, but there has been a lot going on in the area due to how many people have been displaced.

However, the Teen Mom 2 star took some time out this weekend to celebrate her marriage to David Eason. The two got married a year ago this weekend, in a wedding that didn’t get much support or understanding at the time.

Jenelle and David married without Evans’ mother present, and for a while it seemed that both Barbara and Nathan Griffith would purposefully keep both Jace and Kaiser away from the nuptials.

However, Jenelle Evans ended up getting her dream wedding in her own backyard, with the couple’s big day captured for Teen Mom 2. This weekend she posted two photos of her and David, sharing their love with her fans.

It’s uncertain whether the photos were taken before Hurricane Florence or if they are new.

The hurricane resulted in devastating damage in and around Wilmington, North Carolina. But while Evans’ property appears to have sustained little damage, over the past couple of days she has used her social media following to spread awareness about relief, posting photos and updates from citizens who are trying to rebuild the state.

Jenelle Evans has yet to reveal whether she’ll be filming the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 after MTV fired her husband, David Eason, for discriminatory tweets and comments.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, but Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on October 1.