Jenelle Evans breaks her silence about her relationship with Teen Mom 2 producers

2nd August 2019 10:03 AM ET
Jenelle Evans
Is Jenelle Evans still in touch with her MTV crew? Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans is currently not filming with MTV for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 and after her husband was accused of shooting the family dog in late April, an MTV spokesperson revealed that they were ceasing all production with Jenelle.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” an MTV spokesperson told Variety in a statement after the reported shooting took place.

At the time, Jenelle was shocked that she had been fired over something that her husband had done, but it appears that she isn’t completely sure of her role with the show. In a Q&A on Instagram, she revealed that they “honestly have no idea” whether she’d be filming again with MTV.

Jenelle Evans
Jenelle Evans reveals she’s unsure of her return to Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

It sounds like she doesn’t take MTV’s statement to say that she had been fired, even though they had ceased all production with her husband last year and never resumed filming.

When another person asked if she stayed in touch with her MTV producers, she revealed that she hadn’t talked to them.

Jenelle Evans
Jenelle Evans says she doesn’t talk to her old production crew. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

When MTV shut down production in North Carolina, it sounds like producers were shuffled around. Even though some of the moms claim that they have great friendships with their producers, Jenelle hasn’t stayed in touch with the ones who worked on her story for years.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.