Jenelle Evans believes her kids will always love her despite her decisions

Jenelle Evans has been going to court for custody hearings on a weekly basis to see what the judge wants her to do to get custody back of her children.

Her son Kaiser and her daughter Ensley were removed from her care by CPS after David Eason shot and killed her dog Nugget back in late April. David’s biological daughter Maryssa was also removed from the home.

After David’s actions, fans encouraged Jenelle to leave her husband behind to get her kids back, but Evans is convinced she can stay with him and still have her kids home. On Instagram, the former Teen Mom 2 star posted a photo of herself with a necklace that was gifted to her by her son Kaiser.

In the post, she insists that her children’s love for her will never fade, and says that no distance, no time and no person can influence how a child feels about his or her mother.

She then proceeded to show a photo of the necklace that Kaiser gave her, saying he told her that he wanted one to match his one.

While tabloids are running wild with stories about her custody hearings, Jenelle is working with her attorney to get her children back home. She appears very focused on doing the right thing while working on her marriage to David.

David, however, isn’t necessarily making the situation easier. He recently flipped Nathan Griffith off outside of the courthouse, something that caused Nathan to consider getting a restraining order against David.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s department has revealed that David was put under investigation for shooting Nugget, but the department has not since offered an update on the details.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.