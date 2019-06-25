Jenelle Evans begs fans to help David Eason get back on social media

Jenelle Evans was in court this morning with her husband, David Eason, to learn what will happen moving forward with her custody agreement. She is currently without her children after a judge ordered them all to be removed.

Some suggested she failed to protect them as their mother when David shot and killed the family dog, Nugget.

While Jenelle hasn’t shared what happened in court this morning, she revealed that she wants fans to help her husband get back on social media.

In her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of David’s YouTube account. He currently has 810 subscribers, but he needs at least 1000 to go live. While Jenelle said to follow David on IG (Instagram), she shared a screenshot of his YouTube account.

Of course, David doesn’t have the best past when it comes to social media. Last year, David used Twitter to express his homophobic thoughts about gay and transgender people, something that had severe consequences.

It didn’t take long for MTV to take action, releasing a statement saying they were cutting ties with David. He hasn’t filmed on Teen Mom 2 since that happened.

Earlier this year, Instagram blocked David. He ended up creating a new Instagram account after he tried everything to get it back.

Just weeks after returning to Instagram, David shot and killed the family dog. After this, courts removed the children from their home, and Jenelle Evans lost her job with MTV and Teen Mom 2. Despite Jenelle losing everything, she continues to stand by her man — and try to help him get subscribers on YouTube so that he can go live on social media again.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.