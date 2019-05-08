Jenelle Evans and David Eason to join Marriage Boot Camp? Teen Mom 2 exit presents new opportunity

It has been less than 24 hours since MTV ended their contract with Jenelle Evans due to the aftermath of David Eason beating, shooting, and killing her dog Nugget. Already, there are reports that the controversial couple may be joining another reality show or at least trying to.

TMZ is reporting that Jenelle and David have been approached to film a season of Marriage Boot Camp in the past but that MTV would never allow it. Now that MTV has fired Jenelle, that opens the door for WEtv to sign them but will they do that now?

There are also reports that Jenelle is headed to New York City next week in an effort to land another show now that her relationship with MTV has ended but it’s not clear which shows she might be trying to land during this trip.

We’ve previously revealed that Jenelle is sad and shocked about her sudden firing and that she doesn’t have any money saved up. So any offer to film another reality show could work out well for her if she can land one.

MTV had previously cut ties with David over homophobic tweets, whereas Jenelle’s firing came after the shooting. While Jenelle herself had nothing to do with the shooting, MTV was reportedly losing advertisers quickly.

In addition, TMZ adds that various restaurants and establishments were turning away the camera crew because of the shooting and not just when Jenelle Evans was being filmed. It was reported that filming for Briana DeJesus was also affected by the David Eason dog drama.

If Jenelle is able to move ahead with Marriage Boot Camp, she’d be in good company. Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin filmed a season of the show together where they tried to decide whether it was worth it to stay together. In addition, Amber Portwood filmed a season with Matt Baier and it was there that she met Andrew Glennon. The two now have a son together, James.

