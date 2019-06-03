Jenelle Evans and David Eason receive package with white substance after losing custody of their kids

Jenelle Evans has dealt with fan reactions for years, including having CPS show up at her house if Teen Mom 2 fans suspected that her children were being abused. But after David Eason reportedly shot and killed Jenelle’s dog Nugget and the couple has lost custody of their children, things have taken a turn.

According to Radar Online, Jenelle and David received a package in the mail with a white substance. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told the website that it was David who was listed as the victim and reported the incident on May 15, 2019.

“Subject did send a white powder substance to the victim in the mail,” the incident report revealed.

This incident is still under the investigation. There has been no word on who sent the package or where it came from but the call was made the day that Maryssa and Ensley were removed from the home.

Since David shot and killed Nugget in late April, Jenelle Evans has lost custody of her children over a temporary period because a judge feels she failed to protect them from harm. She has also been fired from Teen Mom 2. Tonight, the third reunion installment airs and it will be Jenelle’s last appearance on MTV.

At the present time, Jenelle and David are said to be fighting to regain custody of their children. The next court meeting will outline what is required by the courts for Jenelle to get her children back.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on a hiatus.