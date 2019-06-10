Jenelle Evans and David Eason had 25 emergency 911 calls linked to their home in a single year

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are in court every week hoping to get custody of their children back, after a judge decided to place the kids elsewhere on a temporary custody solution to ensure the home is safe for them before they return.

One of the reasons why a judge could be hesitant to let the children live with Jenelle and David could be the fact that 25 calls to 911 have reportedly been made in relation to their home the past year alone.

TMZ reports that the calls average about once every two weeks. A third of the calls to Columbus County Emergency Services related to welfare checks, while six were made by someone inside the home, asking to speak to law enforcement.

We already know that Nathan Griffith made one of the welfare check calls after learning that David had shot and killed Jenelle’s dog Nugget.

The most recent phone call to 911 was almost a month ago when the couple received a package in the mail with suspicious white powder. The cops were also called back in December after David made a video for social media about his weapons and ammo.

TMZ outlines that the calls made were for cops to respond to the home, warrants being served, lawsuits being served, a domestic issue, a locked vehicle, a call to assist another law enforcement agency, alleged assault, and a call for someone with a gun.

Back in October, the cops were called to the house after Jenelle claimed that David had attacked her. The call was featured on Teen Mom 2 and she speculated that her collarbone had cracked.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.