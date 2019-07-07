Jenelle Evans and David Eason custody battle: Maryssa’s stepfather says ‘justice system failed her’

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans unexpectedly regained custody of her daughter Ensley and son Kaiser when the judge dismissed the case against her. While her mother, Barbara, expressed she was “sick to her stomach” in light of the ruling, another person has expressed their discontent: Maryssa Eason’s stepfather.

Maryssa Eason is David Eason’s oldest daughter and Jenelle Evans’ stepdaughter. She has appeared on the show since Jenelle and David began living together since David has primary custody of her.

Currently, her mother, Whitney, does not have the right to primary custody, and Maryssa lived with her grandmother during the court proceedings. Although she is not one of Jenelle’s biological children, she was also removed from the home during the investigation.

Shane Rich, Whitney’s husband, took the time to speak out to The Ashley about their feelings over Maryssa returning to her father, David Eason’s care.

“We are very upset and Maryssa is traumatized. She was very brave and honest and the justice system failed her. We just told her to protect herself…and do what she has to do to peacefully survive there. It’s a sad thing for a child to have to do, but it’s the only option in this situation, for now,” he said.

He added that Jenelle and David are currently able to hire fancy lawyers who are able to drag the case out until people like Shane and Whitney can no longer pay.

Barb has hinted that she’ll be appealing the decision, and it seems she’s not alone.

“My wife’s lawyer and CPS said there’s nothing anyone can do. CPS had strong evidence, but there’s no justice system. There’s no redemption for a woman whose had a previous substance abuse problem. My wife already knew how she was going to be looked at, she’s been through it time and time again. We hope [the judge] slept real good last night. We surely didn’t! Our hearts are broken!” Shane added.

While Teen Mom 2 cameras are no longer there to catch the drama, it seems this fight is far from over.