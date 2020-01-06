Jenelle Evans and David Eason both battling criticism from Teen Mom 2 fans after announcing divorce

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her estranged husband David Eason have kept low profiles since announcing they were divorcing back in late October. Since then, Jenelle has relocated to Nashville, Tennessee and David has remained in their home in North Carolina.

Despite splitting up, the two are still facing criticism from fans since they aren’t being more open about their current lives.

Over the Christmas holidays, Jenelle was accused of not spending time with her children. One person tweeted to Jenelle that she should go home to her kids, but Evans replied that she had been home with her kids all day.

I’ve been home with my children all day. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/IVOAFITiK2 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 2, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Jenelle has been criticized for choosing men and friends over her children.

Similarly, David was also criticized after he confused fans with an Instagram photo. He revealed that he loved going to Washington, D.C. and was already looking forward to the next trip. In the photo, he looked happy as he sported his wedding ring.

Several websites were quick to report that David had been spotted with his wedding ring, but the picture was an old one.

All of the green lush and him sporting a t-shirt should have been evidence enough that the photo was older, but he responded to a follower asking him about the wedding ring. While David has every right to post an old photo, it’s clear that it confused fans, who thought he was staying loyal to Jenelle until the divorce is final.

It was on Halloween 2019 that Jenelle announced that she had filed the necessary papers to move ahead with a divorce. She revealed that she wanted to be happy and that while she hadn’t predicted that her marriage would end like this, she felt it was best for herself and her kids.

It would later be revealed that she had filed a restraining order against him as she feared for her safety.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.