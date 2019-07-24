Jenelle Evans accused of being pregnant and sucking in her tummy in new video

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is back posting on social media and she has no problem posting updates about herself, her kids, and how she’s enjoying life after getting her kids back. She briefly lost full custody of them over a 5-week period as the courts investigated her as a parent and her husband after he supposedly shot and killed their family dog.

This weekend, Jenelle posted a video on her Instagram page, where she was hanging out in a hammock in a bikini. She then directed the focus to David, who appeared to be fishing with the kids.

While Evans just wanted to show that she was hanging out with her family again, her followers noticed something else.

In the video, Jenelle Evans films her body, but her followers were quick to point out that she looks like she’s sucking in her tummy. Another said that she looked pregnant, possibly hinting that Jenelle is trying to hide something.

“Holding her breath for this video!” one person replied to the Instagram photo, while another added, “You look pregnant stop lying and stop choosing men over your children”

One person even told Jenelle that it wasn’t right for her to share a video where she puts the attention on her body vs her children.

“WTF are you showing us??? Looks like your trying to get attention showing your body . .. then sand? Come on girl. Focus on your KIDS!!!! JESUS CHRIST!” the person wrote.

Jenelle revealed back in April that she had her tubes tied so getting pregnant might prove difficult but it wouldn’t be impossible. The former Teen Mom 2 star told E! News that she had the procedure because she had hard pregnancies that made her really sick.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.