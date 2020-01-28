Jemele Hill on Below Deck: Find out about her fiancé and what led to her departure from ESPN

Jemele Hill is on Below Deck, and she is the final guest of the charter season. The Bravo show is nearing the end of Season 7, but there are still a couple of drama-filled episodes before it is over.
It has been a season full of horrific guests, disgusting behavior by the cast and guests, childish antics, drunken brawls, and a divided crew. Oh yes, the current season of Below Deck is one for the books.
Bravo saved the best charter guest for last. Jemele, and several of her girlfriends’ board the Valor for a pre-bachelorette party for the sports journalist. The charter is to include dirty themed drinks like blow jobs, as well as a naughty penis cake made by Kevin.
It is quite the adventure for the Valor crew and fans, who can’t help but want to know more about Jemele since she is on Below Deck.
What led to her departure from ESPN?
Captain Lee Rosbach said during his meeting with Kate, bosun Ashton Pienaar, and chef Kevin Dobson that Jemele left ESPN to join The Atlantic as a staff writer. Yes, it is true she did leave her role at ESPN and is now working The Atlantic, but there was a lot of controversy surrounding the departure.
Jemele made headlines for tweeting that President Trump was a “white supremacist” in Fall 2017. The White House, of course, called for ESPN to fire the journalist. She was not fired, but months later, Jemele was suspended from the network after she criticized Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones.
Although Jemele stayed with ESPN for nearly a year after her two social media controversies, she did eventually leave. The Hollywood Reporter stated ESPN bought out Jemele’s contract for more than $5 million.
The journalist said her relationship with ESPN ran its course. Jemele used social media to announce her departure, stating it was time for her to start a new chapter in her life.
Over the last several weeks, there have been a lot of rumors about my job status. Today is my last day at ESPN.
More from me on closing one of the most special chapters in my life: pic.twitter.com/jReaH5sWhW
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2018
Who is her fiancé?
Jemele’s fiancé is Ian Wallace, except that, is he no longer her fiancé. Ian is now her husband.
Below Deck was filmed last February, months before Jemele and Ian’s wedding in November. The couple got married at Monarch Beach Resort in California but made sure to pay homage to their Detroit roots.
The newlyweds met in 2014 during Michigan State’s homecoming festivities. They each attended the school and proudly go back each year to celebrate homecoming weekend. Jemele and Ian did not go to Michigan State at the same time. Mutual friends introduced them.
2019 was my year of evolution. These nine moments only tell a portion of what this year was like for me. This was my first full year without ESPN, which I saw as an exhilarating challenge and opportunity to prove that while I learned and grew so much in my 12 years there, I was just scratching the surface. I reached every professional goal that I had and some goals I didn’t even know I had. But as good as 2019 was for me professionally, it pales in comparison to what happened for me personally. Rarely do we experience times where our personal and professional lives are in balance, but that was the case for me. I married my love, hero and champion @woodbigsity. It was the most magical day I’ve ever experienced. So let’s pour one out for 2019, look ahead to 2020. If you weren’t satisfied with your 2019, if you went through some things beyond your control, just be grateful and prayerful that you’re here and that you still have plenty of time to accomplish your biggest goals. Peace, blessings, abundance, life and joy in 2020. #bestnine2019
There is not a lot known about Ian. Although his lady love lives life in the spotlight, he remains a bit of mystery. Ian is reportedly in sales, but it is unclear precisely what kind of sales he does or if that is still his career
One thing that is known about Ian is how much his wife, Jemele, loves him. She has repeatedly referred to him as the whole package. Jemele also calls her man secure and comfortable in his skin. She is head over heels for her new husband that is for sure.
