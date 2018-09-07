Jeff Lewis on abuse claims: ‘I’m a dead man walking, but I have to tell my story’

Jeff Lewis has broken his silence over allegations that he had abused and victimized Jenni Pulos.

Yesterday, the story broke that Jeff and Jenni were no longer working together because of a fight that is captured for Season 11 of Flipping Out.

But Lewis is now saying that there’s much more to the story, and that Pulos reported him to Bravo and the production company behind Flipping Out for “abuse and victimization”.

Bravo reportedly conducted an investigation into the claims but found that there was nothing to go on.

Jeff Lewis claims that Pulos, who was an executive producer on Flipping Out, “doubled down” on things Monday.

It’s claimed she reported him “for wrongfully terminating her off her own show” while making “allegations of a hostile working environment”.

Jeff Lewis said he wanted to tell his side of the story because the claim had threatened to end his career.

He said on his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live: “Her making this claim, it put my entire career in jeopardy. My family, my livelihood, everything.

“I just lost my job. I’m pretty sure of that. But I need to get in front of the story and I have to tell my side of the story. I’m a dead man walking, but I have to tell my story.”

Season 11 of Flipping Out will reportedly show the drama unfold between him and Jenni Pulos that led to the pair falling out.

Flipping Out returns to Bravo on September 11 at 10/9c.