Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward bring baby daughter Monroe home on Flipping Out

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward bring their newborn baby daughter Monroe home for first time on tonight’s episode of the Bravo show.

Last week’s episode saw the pair’s surrogate give birth to the adorable tot, who was born in October last year.

Cameras were there to capture the moment they met her for the first time, and tonight they begin their official journey into parenthood when they take her home for the first time.

In case you were wondering, here’s what she looks like today!

Monroe is ready for her Flipping Out premiere tonight. #stagedad A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

However, after a three-month break, there have been lots of big changes at Jeff’s Jeff Lewis Design HQ.

Former employee Vanina has now gone and office assistant Taylor has left, leaving behind an in-depth note pulling no punches about what he thought about his first three months in the office.

Meanwhile, mixing parenthood with business turns out to be harder than thought when Jeff begins to get annoyed with Gage’s continued visits to check on the baby upstairs.

Meanwhile, Megan also gets some big news — when her 11-year-old daughter sends her a message which leaves her shocked, and not quite sure what to do.

Flipping Out airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.