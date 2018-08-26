Jeezy says Kourtney Kardashian is the hottest KarJenner: Will the KUWTK star call him?

Jeezy wants to date a Kardashian and his favorite one just became single. The Put On rapper has made it known that he thinks Kourtney Kardashian is the hottest of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian clan. He also said that he’d like Kourtney to give him a call.

On Friday, TMZ ran into Jeezy when he was leaving Avra in Beverly Hills. They showed the rapper some super sexy photos of Kourtney from her vacation in Cabo San Lucas and clearly, he was impressed.

In the video, Jeezy was asked to weigh in on who is the hottest Kardashian. Without missing a beat, he said, “Definitely Kourtney, man. Tell her to holla at me.”

“I heard she was single,” he continued before confirming that he too is single.

Is it possible that Jeezy might end up dating the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star? He’s local now after moving from Atlanta to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

We have to wonder if Jeezy has seen the latest pictures of Kourtney Kardashian while she was hanging out with Kim Kardashian’s ex-assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

A few snaps of their visit were shared, showing off Kourtney in a shiny purple one-piece swimsuit. That’s not too eye-raising but pictures of Steph Shep getting up close and personal with Kourtney’s backside definitely were.