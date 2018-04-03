Jay-Z’s emotional response to his mom coming out with David Letterman

Entrepreneur and rapper Jay-Z has it all, a beautiful and talented wife, healthy kids, and a beloved mother who finally has revealed to the world that she is a lesbian.

On Friday’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Jay-Z tells host David Letterman how his mother found the strength to come out. He said: “I was so happy for her that she was free.”

He added: “I really cried…Imagine having lived your life for someone else. And you think you’re protecting your kids. And for my mother to have to live as someone that she wasn’t and hide and like, protect her kids – and didn’t want to embarrass her kids, and you know, for all this time. And for her to sit in front of me and tell me “I think I love someone.” I mean, I really cried. That’s a real story. I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.”

Letterman asked how old Jay-Z was when that happened.

Jay-Z said: “This happened eight months ago, when the album was being made. Like, she just told me. I made the song the next day…I knew. But this was the first time we had the conversation. And the first time I heard her say she loved her partner. Like, ‘I feel like I love somebody.’ She said ‘I feel like.’ She held that little bit back, still. She didn’t say ‘I’m in love,’ she said ‘I feel like I love someone.’ And I just, I cried. I don’t even believe in crying because you’re happy. I don’t even know what that is. What is that?”

In another clip posted below, Jay-Z praises the distinct vocal stylings of both Snoop Dog and Eminem.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z launches globally on Netflix Friday, April 6.