Jay Hernandez: Who is the actor behind Magnum P.I. reboot’s Thomas Magnum

Magnum P.I. is coming back to CBS but there’s a new actor playing the iconic role of Thomas Magnum. Originally played by Tom Selleck, the latest reboot to hit CBS has pegged Jay Hernandez for the role.

There have been questions about whether Jay Hernandez could handle a role like Thomas Magnum. Already, he has critics talking about two huge things that set him apart from Selleck — his lack of a mustache and his Latino roots. Will any of that play a role in whether the new show is successful?

Before taking over the lead role on the remake of a TV classic, Hernandez played Curtis Pryce on Scandal. He was a journalist who hosted the fictional show, The Pryce of Power.

Prior to Scandal, other notable roles included that of Dimitri Havelock on The Expanse and Daniel Acosta on Gang Related.

Viewers may also remember Hernandez from the film Crazy/Beautiful where he co-starred alongside Kirsten Dunst in 2001. He also appeared in the Disney film The Rookie as well as Ladder 49 and the classic football drama Friday Night Lights.

Jay Hernandez has appeared in several bit parts and one-time appearances throughout his career but the role of Thomas Magnum could be the biggest project he’s done so far in television. Whether or not he pulls this off is still highly debatable considering the big shoes he has to fill as Tom Selleck IS Magnum P.I. to many who watched the series in the 80s.

On a personal note, Jay is of Mexican descent and was born in Montebello, California to an accountant and a mechanic. He only began an acting career after being discovered in a Los Angeles elevator by a talent agent. Jay was told that he had what it took to make it in Hollywood and it looks like that was correct.

Magnum P.I. airs on Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.