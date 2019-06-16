Javi Mendoza on Grand Hotel: Who is actor Bryan Craig?

Grand Hotel is setting itself up to be the hottest show on ABC this summer. It is positioned directly following The Bachelorette, and if that audience carries over, the ratings could be higher than anticipated.

The show is based off a telenovela titled Gran Hotel. Grand Hotel focuses on a family-owned business plagued with secrets and mounting debt. Grand Hotel was set up with a good looking cast, which will hopefully entice viewers to stick around.

Bryan Craig was cast to play Javi Mendoza on Grand Hotel. While not much is known about the characters quite yet, he is rumored to be quite the bad boy with a knack for disobeying his father.

Viewers may recognize Bryan Craig from the time he spent on General Hospital as Morgan Corinthos. It was a role that garnered a lot of attention as the mobster’s son battled bipolar disorder. Craig joined the soap in 2013 and exited following his contract expiring.

During his stint as Morgan Corinthos, Bryan Craig received four Daytime Emmys nominations in a row and won two of them back-to-back on the tail end of his run on General Hospital.

The soap killed his character off following his decision to leave the show, but viewers hope he could return someday — his body was never recovered following a car explosion.

Aside from knowing Bryan Craig from General Hospital, other viewers may recognize him from Valor where he held a recurring role for a year.

At one point, Bryan Craig was engaged to General Hospital co-star Kelly Thiebaud, but the two ended things before making it down the aisle. His relationship status now is unclear as he isn’t incredibly public about his personal life on social media.

Grand Hotel debuts Monday, June 17 at 10/9c on ABC.