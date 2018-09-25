Javi Marroquin seeking legal action against Kailyn Lowry for using his name in her book?

Javi Marroquin may have picked up Kailyn Lowry’s book, A Letter Of Love, recently because he’s starting to realize that Kailyn may have some regrets when it comes to their marriage. She appeared more than happy with Javi when the two got married during the March 25, 2014 episode of Teen Mom 2, but she’s now revealing that she has different feelings about their marriage.

Kailyn Lowry recently revealed that she knew she would regret the marriage when she entered it. She wrote this in her newest book, A Letter Of Love. The book is written as an apology letter to her three sons for the mistakes she’s made as a mom, a wife, and a girlfriend.

On Twitter, Javi Marroquin revealed that he was tired of reading about Kailyn’s comments online, especially since they have found a great co-parenting relationship after their divorce. Marroquin accused Kailyn of being desperate for attention and was just seeking validation for her decision to end the marriage.

I’m really getting sick and tired of reading this sh**. Forreal. The only reason she says this is to seek validation from her new relationship and convince herself its ok. I’m getting fed up with this. I didn’t sign anything to use my name. Maybe I should get my attorney too — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) September 22, 2018

In his tweet, Marroquin points to the fact that he should get an attorney to protect himself against things that were said about him in the book. When a follower pointed to the fact that their son Lincoln would be able to read the book one day, Javi revealed that he’s determined to remove himself from the book.

Last year, Marroquin and Lowry agreed to write two books, one each. They announced two books called He Said She Said, a book deal where both of them would get to share their sides of their divorce story. However, just months after the announcement, Kailyn revealed she wasn’t interested in doing it anymore.

Forreal! He’s already behind the curve cause his parents didn’t work out then to read it? Nah I will make sure anything about me is out of that book. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) September 22, 2018

It sounds like Javi Marroquin wants to get legal help to ensure that Kailyn can’t keep saying things about their former marriage, their relationship or do anything else that could potentially harm his relationship with his son, Lincoln.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, but Teen Mom OG returns next Monday at 9/8c on MTV.