Javi Marroquin and Lauren move forward after cheating scandal
20th December 2019 11:56 AM ET
Javi Marroquin has kept his head down for quite some time, as he’s rebuilding the relationship and family structure he tossed away this past summer. After proposing to Lauren Comeau, Javi cheated on her in the home they share.
Since then, Javi has put his energy into his children and his family. On Instagram, he’s posting videos of him spending time with his son. In a recent video, he’s seen wrestling his son and his nephew.
While some fans are asking him questions about Lauren, Javi doesn’t seem to want to dish the details of their relationship. Fans have asked him if they are back together, but Javi’s keeping silent while he works on rebuilding the trust between them.
It was back in August when Javi broke his silence about the cheating rumors, essentially confirming that they were true. He apologized to Lauren, who he had proposed to just months prior.
He also apologized to his sons, revealing that he was not the example that he wanted to set for them.
But Lauren must have forgiven him somewhat, as they all went to see Santa this holiday season for a family photo.
Additionally, he boasted about Lauren’s work achievements on Instagram after she received a promotion to Regional Vice President at her work.
View this post on Instagram
🗣 APPRECIATION POST 🗣 this woman right here is the hardest working woman I know. Countless hours providing support and guidance to her @arbonne team paid off. She recently got promoted to regional Vice President. All her hard work is now being returned with her very own Benz to drive around in. You deserve everything coming your way momma, your hard work and dedication inspires me everyday. @lauren3elizabeth Dm her to join her team and it can be you up next to drive your own Benz, as long as you want to put the work in.
His ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, wasn’t surprised when the cheating rumors surfaced. The timeline of his relationships would later be compared, making some people guess that he had been sleeping with Lauren, Briana DeJesus, and his ex-wife Kailyn within the same time period.
He has never confirmed these rumors or the timelines in question.
Instead, Javi’s focus is on his children and setting a great example for them as to what a dedicated father and partner looks like.
Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.