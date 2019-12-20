Javi Marroquin and Lauren move forward after cheating scandal

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Javi Marroquin has kept his head down for quite some time, as he’s rebuilding the relationship and family structure he tossed away this past summer. After proposing to Lauren Comeau, Javi cheated on her in the home they share.

Since then, Javi has put his energy into his children and his family. On Instagram, he’s posting videos of him spending time with his son. In a recent video, he’s seen wrestling his son and his nephew.

While some fans are asking him questions about Lauren, Javi doesn’t seem to want to dish the details of their relationship. Fans have asked him if they are back together, but Javi’s keeping silent while he works on rebuilding the trust between them.

It was back in August when Javi broke his silence about the cheating rumors, essentially confirming that they were true. He apologized to Lauren, who he had proposed to just months prior.

He also apologized to his sons, revealing that he was not the example that he wanted to set for them.

But Lauren must have forgiven him somewhat, as they all went to see Santa this holiday season for a family photo.

Additionally, he boasted about Lauren’s work achievements on Instagram after she received a promotion to Regional Vice President at her work.

His ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, wasn’t surprised when the cheating rumors surfaced. The timeline of his relationships would later be compared, making some people guess that he had been sleeping with Lauren, Briana DeJesus, and his ex-wife Kailyn within the same time period.

He has never confirmed these rumors or the timelines in question.

Instead, Javi’s focus is on his children and setting a great example for them as to what a dedicated father and partner looks like.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.