Jason Woodrue: Who is the Swamp Thing bad guy in DC Comics?

In the premiere episode of DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, it was learned that Avery Sunderland was paying to have accelerant dropped into the swamps. The second episode showed who the scientist was who created the accelerant — Jason Woodrue.

But who is Jason Woodrue in DC Comics and why do we know that name?

Jason Woodrue on Swamp Thing

Jason Woodrue is played by Kevin Durand on Swamp Thing.

Most fans know Durand from his previous genre roles, such as his portrayal of NYC exterminator Vasiliy Fett on The Strain or as The Blob in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He was also Gabriel in Legion.

On Swamp Thing, he is one of the bad guys.

When the show introduces him, Woodrue arrives at Avery Sunderland’s mansion with his wife, another doctor, and seems arrogant and insufferable.

He thinks he is better than everyone else and looks down on everyone around him.

However, when he is face-to-face with Avery, the millionaire shows him who has the power and informs Woodrue that he will fix the problem of the plague or he will pay dearly.

Anyone who knows Jason Woodrue from DC Comics knows what is likely to happen before Swamp Thing comes to an end.

Who is Jason Woodrue in DC Comics?

If you think Jason Woodrue sounds like a familiar name it’s not a surprise.

Fans saw a version of him in the 1997 movie Batman & Robin. He was the scientist portrayed by John Glover who Pamela Isley (Uma Thurman) worked for. He tried to kill her but she rose as Poison Ivy and killed him instead.

More recently, fans that watched the DC animated movie Batman & Harley Quinn saw the real version of Jason Woodrue.

He is known in DC Comics as Floronic Man and in that animated movie, he teamed with Poison Ivy to try to turn the world into plants, eliminating human life. Swamp Thing showed up there and said Woodrue was wrong but did nothing to help stop him.

Jason Woodrue’s inevitable transformation into Floronic Man on #SwampThing, is going to be horrific based on what we’ve seen in the show from trailers and clips. His look is going to be horrifying! Probably something grotesque like either of these 🤔 #DCUniverse pic.twitter.com/PggaygwxXg — 🎙 Nate Olshan 🦇 (@NOlshan) May 30, 2019

In the classic DC Comics, Floronic Man was an alien who took on the identity of Jason Woodrue and was a villain to everyone from Atom to Green Lantern. He soon became one of Swamp Thing’s main enemies and became a swamp-like creature as well.

In The New 52, Jason Woodrue was a human who gained powers similar to Swamp Thing, including elemental control and some forms of magic.

It is almost assured that Woodrue will somehow gain his own powers of the Green to become the main villain Swamp Thing battles this season.

Swamp Thing releases new episodes every Friday on DC Universe.