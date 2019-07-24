Jason ‘Tennessee’ King from Deadliest Catch lands in prison: See a picture of what he looked like on the show

There’s some unfortunate Deadliest Catch news from the crime blotter to report. Jason “Tennessee” King was a deckhand on Captains Josh Harris and Casey McManus F/V Cornelia Marie.

King, a former cast member on Deadliest Catch, is heading to prison and he has officially received a 51-month sentence on federal charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department from March 23, 2017:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason King from Couce Tennessee on Narcotics charges. Jason King is a former star on Discovery Channels show Deadliest Catch. This investigation began after information was obtained indicating Jason King was transporting large amounts of narcotics and money to several locations across the state. “Deadliest Catch” Cast Member Sentenced to 51 Months Imprisonment for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm https://t.co/vowYvGwJh9 pic.twitter.com/Wuvt6WZzGw — TheCrimeBlotter.Com (@Crime_Blotter) July 18, 2019

The Facebook post states further that “after two weeks of surveillance and investigation which took the narcotics investigator across several counties the investigation culminated March 20, 2017. Information was obtained that King was in possession of a large amount of narcotics and was headed to Jackson County to meet and individual.”

They described how they caught King:

“Deputies set up surveillance and was able to conduct a traffic stop on McCoinsville Road. During the traffic stop the Deputies contacted the K-9 Deputy and requested his assistance at the scene. The K-9 indicated on the vehicle which was then searched. During the search approximately one half pound of marijuana. 21 grams of methamphetamine and over $26,000.00 were discovered and seized. The Deputies also seized a vehicle in the process.”

As a result? They write: “Jason King was arrested for possession of narcotics, additional charges will be presented at the next Jackson County Grand Jury.”

According to local news reports and the sheriff’s Facebook page, large amounts of marijuana allegedly were found on the property as well as a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver.

“Convicted felons who possess firearms in connection with illegal drugs are inherently dangerous individuals,” U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said in a release. “Our outstanding federal, state, and local law enforcement partners were able to catch this outlaw, and his prior criminal record finally caught up with him. This conviction and sentence will remove a repeat offender from the community, and will protect public safety in West Tennessee.”

Jason “Tennessee” King from Deadliest Catch’s crime:

On April 20, 2017, Jason was taken into custody after Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives (ATF) found multiple bags of marijuana totaling over 14 pounds and a loaded .38 caliber revolver in his Couce, Tenn. home.

